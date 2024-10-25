Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: lex luthor, superman & lois

Superman & Lois S04E05 "Break the Cycle" Sneak Peek: Balancing Act

Jonathan faces the pressures in a sneak peek of CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois S04E05: "Break the Cycle."

When we last looked at what's still to come with the fourth and final run of CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois, we were checking out the official image gallery that was released for "Break the Cycle." Based on that, it seems pretty clear that we will be getting more backstory on Superman/Clark (Hoechlin) and Lex (Cudlitz). Also, the episode title is definitely leaning toward the idea that the episode is also going to be focusing on the next generation – and possibly breaking the cycle of anger and revenge. That brings us to the sneak peek we've added to the preview rundown below, and it comes courtesy of KryptonSite and Garfin's official YouTube channel. In the clip, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) is experiencing what life was like for his dad and his mom before Lois learned that Clark was Superman – that it's not easy juggling a personal life and a secret identity.

Superman & Lois Season 4 Episode 5 "Break the Cycle": THE EPISODE WAS DIRECTED BY ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE ("AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.)") – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) makes increasingly bold moves as she tries to stop Luthor (Michael Cudlitz). Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles to balance his personal life and responsibilities, while Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) learns an unsettling truth. Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) directed the episode written by Adam Mallinger.

Now, here's a look at a midseason trailer that hit social media earlier this week, courtesy of the folks over at CW18 Milwaukee:

The Kent-Lanes don't know the meaning of backing down. Strap in for an epic lockup with Luther during the must-see final episodes of #SupermanAndLois MONDAYS at 7P. 👊 pic.twitter.com/fi7PzbyHIe — CW18 Milwaukee (@CW18Milwaukee) October 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal. Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) plays the role of Lex Luthor's daughter – one person, in particular, who Lex would like to reunite with now that he's out of jail (and apparently rid of Superman).

