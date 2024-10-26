Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, tower of god

Tower of God Season 2 E13: "The Promise of That Day" Surprises: Review

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 13: "The Promise of That Day" is an excellent combination of pacing, action, and series mythology.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 13: "The Promise of That Day" was fabulous. The pace starts picking up as the passes for test takers start dwindling. This episode also shows a new side to Endorsi, one that we didn't fully expect. The episode starts off with a memory from years ago, a conversation between Endorsi and Bam. Endorsi expresses some jealousy that Rachel gets all the attention and ultimately makes Bam promise her that he will take her on a date one day as a reward. It was actually very sweet; I think she likes that Bam just treats her like a normal person. Not to mention how wholesome and innocent he is when he does not get her hints of romance. Also, even as he helps her, he does not think of her as a damsel in distress. I might overthink it, but that respect, along with genuine concern, care, and friendliness, just catches her off guard without asking for anything in return.

So, of course, we jump back to the present, where Endorsi barges in, destroys the mister chasing Bam and the Traveler, and proceeds to point her gun at Jue Viole Grace without knowing he is Bam. I imagined the Traveler would be confused, but I did not expect Bam to stop him from correcting her. I was genuinely hoping for a reunion. Oh well… but yes, thankfully, Bam comes up with a possibility, and they end up using some bombs to get away from Endorsi. However, just like Khun, she noticed it was the same power as Bam. Bam and the Traveler say their goodbyes shortly after, but Bam is already informed the prize of the workshop battle is a living being.

This little competition to get aboard the Archimedes has been a little exhausting already, and the Workshop battle has not even started. Meanwhile, Wangnan and Khun make it just in time to save their team from that fire boy and the dude with the scar on the eye that they had previously met. I was surprised at the deal they set and really wondered if they world carry through, but they did and helped in sending them off to the Archimedes ship directly. Khun proposes to leave Miseng and Prince, and he really makes a good point. Unfortunately Wangnan is just like Bam and is upset at the prospect, but Hon agrees with Khun. We immediately see that Prince and Miseng have been captor by a girl who wants to keep them as her puppets. Ah, we already know things are about to go haywire.

I was so glad that we got to see Anak finally in action. This time, it is against Ran, who is being kept at the FUG facility at the same time Hatz takes on Cassano, and we get to see the last two have a history. Man, I missed the old gang so much. It really was a fun episode, and I am glad the pawns are getting closer and closer. The battle gets really close, with Cassano pointing his gun at Hatz, promising to see him at the Workshop battle. And before Ran and Anak shoot one another, Bam appears, pointing a gun at them and asking them to stop. I really cannot wait for a reunion in which they will finally recognize Bam. It is definitely overdue, and my heart cannot take all this tension.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 15: "The Promise of That Day" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 13: "The Promise of That Day" was fabulous. The pace starts picking up as the passes for test takers start dwindling. This episode also shows a new side to Endorsi, one that we didn't fully expect.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!