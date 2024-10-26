Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Online: Revenant

EVE Online: Revenant Will Be Released Mid-November

A new terrifying expansion is coming to EVE Online next month, as EVE Online: Revenant will arrive with new content tied to The Drifters

Article Summary EVE Online: Revenant launching mid-November focuses on The Drifters in the ongoing Deathless Saga.

New expansion offers automated ship insurance, enhancing Corporation Project capabilities.

SKINS customization added for players to tailor designs in the Paragon Hub with ease.

Unlock powerful new ships and tech by aiding the Deathless in their fight against The Drifters.

CCP Games revealed a new expansion for EVE Online that is coming up soon, as EVE Online: Revenant will make an appearance in mid-November. The expansion will continue the ongoing Deathless Saga, as things will take an unexpected turn involving The Drifters. The expansion will let you build stronger groups with enhanced Corporation Project, as well as provide a new ship insurance project type to empower your corporation with automated ship replacement. You'll also be able to design new things on your own with SKINS, which is included in a new section in the Paragon Hub to find SKINS tailored specifically for your group. We have more info and the trailer here as the content drops on November 12.

EVE Online: Revenant

The Drifters have laid siege to the Deathless in Zarzakh, targeting a shrouded and mysterious structure bearing the hallmarks of ancient technology. In the wake of battle and as the promise of its power grows, the Deathless has called upon the capsuleers of New Eden to help uncover its secrets and stand together in the face of rising chaos and conflict. ​As the tides of war shift, EVE Online: Revenant adds new ways for you to build up your war arsenal in the fight against the Drifters. Aid the Deathless in unlocking the structure and securing ancient artifacts to be rewarded with formidable technology to turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Construct mercenary dens within nullsec and strategically deploy them around skyhooks to generate encrypted infomorphs that can be exchanged with the Deathless for advanced new ships and cutting-edge weaponry. To boost the production of encrypted infomorphs, capsuleers can undertake Tactical Operations, as well as upgrade their mercenary dens. Acquire unique Deathless ships – the Tholos (destroyer) and Cenotaph (battlecruiser) – that specialize in close-range brawls, giving newfound tactical utility across PvP and PvE combat with damage-over-time weaponry. Cloak to ambush unsuspecting enemies before unleashing their signature attack to lay waste from even beyond the grave.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!