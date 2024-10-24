Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, harley quinn

Harley Quinn Season 5 Missing From Max's November 2024 Trailer

Though Season 5 was originally announced to hit in November, the animated Harley Quinn series is missing from Max's November 2024 preview.

It was back in July during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) when the good news dropped. The fifth season of EPs Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern and Showrunner Sarah Peters' Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn would see Harley (Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Bell) making the move to Metropolis this November when the animated series returns. There was even key art released to confirm the month – but as you can see below, we had to make a slight adjustment to it. Based on Max's "What's New In November 2024" trailer and press release that went live earlier today, that might not be the case since the series isn't listed or shown in the trailer above. Could it still premiere next month? Sure – there could be any number of reasons why it didn't make the press or trailer cut. But it's weird that a popular series like Harley Quinn wouldn't be included in the streaming service's big monthly spotlight.

"We're thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy's continuing misadventures is finally out, and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper," shared Schumacker, Halpern & EP Dean Lorey in a statement when the news was first announced. Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, added, "The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive. They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn't be more excited for the fans to see what they've accomplished in season 5."

Based on characters from DC Comics created by writer Paul Dini and artist Bruce Timm, Max's Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Lorey serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Executive Producers are Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-Executive Producer is Chrissy Romero – with Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton serving as supervising producers. Susan Ward also produces, with Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira serving as consulting producers and Vidhya Iyer co-producing.

