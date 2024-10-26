Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie.io, The Hungry Fly

New Indie Horror Adventure The Hungry Fly Is Out on PC

The Hungry Fly brings about a new kind of horror game as you take on life of a fly who is just loooking for anything to snack on

Article Summary Experience existential horror in The Hungry Fly, a new indie game on PC by Erupting Avocado.

Game as a fly, seeking sustenance through grotesque choices and surreal characters.

Explore eerie swamplands to eat dead things, and shape the story with three alternate endings.

Face disturbing tasks for survival in a world where torment and death intertwine.

Indie game developer Erupting Avocado and publisher Indie.io have released a new horror adventure game called The Hungry Fly. The game is exactly what it says it is, as you play a fly buzzing around looking for things to eat, and doing whatever you can in some cases to make it happen. Essentially, you eat a lot of dead things or disgusting things, and the only way to get them to be like that is to commit some unspeakable acts to make it happen. But what are you gonna do, right? You NEED to eat. Its not like you're just going to starve and die out like the rest of your kind, right? We have more info about the game below and the launch trailer above as the game is out now on PC via Steam.

The Hungry Fly

Once upon a time, in a swampland dreary, a fly awakened, weak and weary. Possessed of hunger, it set out on a search to find a morsel, a corpse, to stop starvation. But there was no death to be found in the swamp, only tormented life. It journeyed on, meeting strange creatures living in the swamp, ever sadder and more tortured, until, by chance, it happened on something delicious. You are the fly. Play as the dirty, filthy, corpse-eating fly on a mission to devour a monster living in a bath in a house far away.

Meet grotesque, surreal inhabitants who will ask you to do surreal and horrible things. Do them and eat horrific things to sate the fly's hunger for dead flesh. Then restart the tale and choose a different path through the story, eating your way to three different endings. Be the fly. Explore. Meet depressing caterpillars. Experience a disturbing tale of existential horror. Welcome to the next brainchild of the creators of The Repairing Mantis.

