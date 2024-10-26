Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys, vought rising

The Boys: Cash "Excited" to Work with "Damn Gentleman" Jensen Ackles

The Boys: Vought Rising star Aya Cash is "excited" to be working with "damn gentleman" Jensen Ackles on the spinoff series and more.

Though it might be some time until we see some footage or even get some hard intel on EP and Showrunner Paul Grellong's Aya Cash (Stormfront) and Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy)-starring The Boys: Vought Rising, Cash has already been doing her part to keep fans in the loop on how things are going (without dipping into spoilers, of course). Earlier this month, Cash noted that she had seen two scripts and that "they're incredible," adding that "the whole thing is very, very exciting." That brings us to this weekend's Creation Entertainment Presents: Salute to 'The Boys' Convention in New Jersey, where Cash took questions from those attending during her session. In the first of two clips below, Cash shares how "excited" she is to be working with that "damn gentleman" Ackles (as he was described to her by others). The highlight of the second clip was watching how hard Cash had to struggle to keep from diving down the spoiler rabbit hole – at one point, she apparently catches herself before a potential slip. One of the things she could "spoil," though? Viewers can expect Ackles to be "hot"…

Here's a look at what Cash had to share during the first day of Creation Entertainment Presents: Salute to 'The Boys' Convention – and huge thanks – once again – to Fangasm for sharing the following video clips:

The Boys/Vought Rising: About Soldier Boy's Return…

Speaking with Gamesradar+, Kripke shared one of the reasons why Soldier Boy was brought back – and how his allegiances will be quite different during the final season (sorry, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher). "You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there: how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," Kripke explained.

The creative team also doesn't lose sight of just how popular both Ackles and the character are—as was evident by the crowd's reaction to him coming out onto the stage for the panel. Kripke joked, "We were just really excited to bring him out. And, you know, Jensen, despite his tragic ugliness, you know, we thought we should give him a shot." What's not a joke is who Soldier Boy has his sights set on when he does wake up from his deep freeze. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke added.

