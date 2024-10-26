Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Victoria 3

Victoria 3: Pivot Of Empire Confirmed For November Release

Paradox Interactive has more details on the next Victoria 3 expansion, as Pivot of Empire will be released later in November

Article Summary Victoria 3's new expansion, Pivot of Empire, focuses on India's historic struggles and transformation.

Explore historical events like the Indian Uprising and British colonization in this Paradox Interactive release.

Engage with new mechanics like Harvest and Famines, altering India's narrative and altering its caste system.

Discover new art assets, characters, buildings, and UI updates, immersing players in Victoria 3's world.

Paradox Interactive has confirmed the next expansion for Victoria 3, as Pivot Of Empire will be released this November with a ton of new content. This expansion will specifically focus on India and the surrounding regions, as you will explore an era that defined the country in many ways, for better and for worse. They don't shy away from the British colonization in this expansion, as you'll encounter several historical points of the era and the eventual pushback against their rule to force them out of the region. We have more info and the trailer above as the expansion arrives on November 21, 2024.

Victoria 3: Pivot Of Empire

The Victorian Age was a time of transformation for India, and Pivot of Empire highlights the challenges facing any ruler of that great and diverse nation, including the fragmentation of princely states, the demands of Parliament, the growing demands for Indian independence, and more. The East India Company, a private enterprise backed by the power of the British Parliament, governs tens of millions of subjects in India and is the center of gravity for politics in South Asia. But a population that large and diverse can only be ruled by foreign shareholders for so long before the weight of numbers imposes itself on historical destiny.

New Events and Journal Entries for the East India Company, the British Raj, the Sikh Empire, and various Princely States.

for the East India Company, the British Raj, the Sikh Empire, and various Princely States. New Historical Content for India and the Sikh Empire, including The Indian Uprising and various historical social and political movements, as well as companies.

for India and the Sikh Empire, including The Indian Uprising and various historical social and political movements, as well as companies. Choose the future of India as nationalists debate between the fight for reform or the dream of full independence, and British administrators anxiously try to preserve their power.

as nationalists debate between the fight for reform or the dream of full independence, and British administrators anxiously try to preserve their power. Reshape the British India Caste System through laws and events, contending with the existing power structure.

through laws and events, contending with the existing power structure. Use the new Harvest and Famines mechanics to secure India's food supply, taking advantage of the unique events and narrative content.

mechanics to secure India's food supply, taking advantage of the unique events and narrative content. New art, including new buildings, a new UI skin, a new paper map, event art, clothing assets and many new historical Characters.

