Project S-11 Gets New Life Thought a New Partnership

Project S-11 will be coming out on Game Boy with a classic cartridge after the game got a new lifeline with help from Paragon 5

Article Summary Project S-11 returns on Game Boy; pre-order now for its 2025 comeback.

Partnering with Paragon 5 breathes new life into Project S-11.

Engage in epic battles against alien forces across 8 challenging stages.

Experience an updated 8-bit soundtrack that enhances the gameplay.

ModRetro announced this week that their retro game release of the Game Boy classic title Project S-11 got some new life breathed into it with a new partnership from Paragon 5. Being released 23 years after the original came out on Game Boy Color, this revitalized version will have you fighting off an alien invasion as the lone member of your unit. The game is currently up for pre-order for $45, as it will be released sometime in Q1 2025. For now, you can check out the latest trailer above and info below while we wait for them to give us a proper release date.

Project S-11

You are the sole operative of Project S-11, whose mission is to penetrate the impending alien space invasion forces and deliver tactical information to your home base to keep them out for good. You must penetrate the enemies' defenses and deliver vitally important tactical information to your defensive bases. Battle against over 20 unique alien forces and destroy the alien homeworld to save the planet. Blaze through eight increasingly tricky stages through a seemingly endless onslaught of enemy ships, picking up helpful power-ups that fundamentally change how you approach your attack. Will you rise and save your planet? The fate of the world is now in your hands—literally.

Raze an Impending Alien Invasion: Test your skills across eight beautifully designed stages, facing off against 20 distinct ships, ranging from small spacecraft to massive boss vessels.

Test your skills across eight beautifully designed stages, facing off against 20 distinct ships, ranging from small spacecraft to massive boss vessels. Power-Up to Power Them Down: Collect different power-ups to transform your regular onboard weapon systems into unique tools of destruction. The more power-ups you collect, the more powerful your weapons become.

Collect different power-ups to transform your regular onboard weapon systems into unique tools of destruction. The more power-ups you collect, the more powerful your weapons become. An 8-bit Masterpiece Soundtrack: Like the original, this soundtrack features some of the best music of its era, with eight tracks to keep your adrenaline pumping during the rising tumultuous stages.

