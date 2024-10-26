Posted in: Comedy Central, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lizzo, south park

Lizzo Looks to South Park Special for Halloween Costume Inspiration

Lizzo looked to Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park: The End of Obesity for her Halloween costume - and even got "Cartman" to join in.

Earlier this year, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Paramount+ special South Park: The End of Obesity found Eric Cartman in a very dire situation. Finally confronting his weight issue head-on, Cartman was all-in on going the Ozempic route – unfortunately, his health insurance wasn't on the same page. But that didn't mean that Cartman was out of options – but this one option was less about weight loss and more about positivity. "I'm going to write you a prescription for Lizzo. She's a really good singer who talks about body positivity and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day and watch her videos just before bedtime. I'm afraid you'll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life," Cartman's doctor shared, prescribing the singer/rapper Lizzo as the next best thing for his patient. Yes, there was even a video for the medication "Lizzo."

Not long after, Lizzo shared her thoughts on being one of the focuses of the special, seeing it as a good thing. After giving viewers a chance to watch her reactions to the scenes, Lizzo shared: "That's crazy. I just feel like, damn, I'm really that b***h. I really show the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f**k I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years." But with this being Halloween, it looks like Lizzo wasn't quite finished reacting…

In the following series of posts, Lizzo doesn't just lean hard on the South Park special for her Halloween costume – an actual package of "Lizzo" – but she also has a photo shoot and some video partying it up with "Cartman." Here's a look:

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker & Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central & FOX) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discuss the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scienologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the short at the same time as the rest of us did.

And here's your chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves – a "must" for any South Park fans:

