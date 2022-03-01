Moon Knight: We're Hoping Mr. Knight At Least Warms That Glove First

Look, we're as excited if not more for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring live-action Moon Knight to hit our screens at the end of this month. But that said? If you're going to drop some new key art focusing on "Mr. Knight" and have him posing like that? Well, you're going to get headlines like the one you got above. In the interest of full disclosure? We had other ones ready to go like, "Mr. Knight Says You'll Feel a Little Pressure at First" or, "Mr. Knight Says Turn Your Head & Cough" or, "Mr. Knight Says Get Your Prostate Checked" and even "Mr. Knight: All Stink, No Pink" (we kinda took a liking to that last one). But we'll leave it up to you to come up with your own…

Here's a preview for the upcoming series, including the Super Bowl TV spot, preview images, series overview & official trailer:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.