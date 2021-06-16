Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2: Camarilla Promo; Take The Witch Test

If you've been following along with the teasers and trailer for the second season of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, then you know that Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Tally (Jessica Sutton), Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), and the rest of witch military will be facing danger like no other. A force that will see the military and terrorist organization the Spree working side-by-side (as we saw in the previous teaser showing Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) and Scylla (Amalia Holm) on a mission). Because The Camarilla is back- and as you're about to see, they've come up with a deadly new way to eliminate the "witch problem."

And in advance of the Season 2 premiere, Freeform launched an interactive "Witch Test" website in support of Motherland: Fort Salem. Fans will be given five tests, ranging from vocal tests to perception tests. The tests will analyze if a viewer is a "witch" or a "civilian." Those deemed a witch will then take the oath and get a digital medallion. So if you think you have the blood of our great witch ancestors, take the test: Motherlandwitchtest.com. Now here's a look at the newest teaser, "Return of The Camarilla":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Promo: Return of The Camarilla | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgtY26HhPIQ)

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the second season that was released last week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Trailer | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDEumRsOKYM)

Now here's a look back at the previously-released teasers as well as the episode overviews for the first two episodes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Teaser | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5w6zSaID9E)

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Episode 1 "Of the Blood": Despite the threat of the Camarilla, the discovery of new witches gives Alder hope. Tally struggles with her role as a Biddy, and Raelle and Abigail return to Fort Salem with their mysterious new abilities. Written by Eliot Laurence.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Promo | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05xhW50b5dI)

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Episode 2 "Abomination": The Unit begins War College, introducing them to their Coven and new challenges. Anacostia and Scylla find themselves unlikely partners in a dangerous mission. Tally mentors a new recruit. Written by Brian Studler.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Promo: An Unlikely Alliance | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsp_oRkodQ4)

In the anticipated second season of "MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM," premiering summer 2021, Raelle, Tally and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won't stop until all witches are exterminated?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Announcement | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHCyb5tLum8)

Written and created by Laurence, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renee. Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl, and Bryan Q. Miller serving as executive producers. Joining the cast this season are Victor Webster (Workin' Moms), Mellany Barros (Chad), Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew), Ess Hödlmoser (The Boys), and Arlen Aguayo (The Good Doctor).

Webster's Blanton Silver is Vice President of the United States. When his daughter is discovered to be a witch, Silver tries to adjust to her newfound identity. Barros' Penelope Silver is the only child of the Vice President who accidentally discovers she is a witch. She is enthusiastic, passionate, yet overwhelmed while she navigates this shift from civilian to military life. Akilla's Gregorio is a male witch from the upper echelons of military witch society (like Abigail). He has huge opinions about how male witches are treated in a female-dominant witch army- and makes them known. Hödlmoser plays M, a second-year soldier in War College who is very protective of our Unit, and any witch in their coven. Aguayo's Nicte is someone from Alder's past who helped shape her into who she is now.

