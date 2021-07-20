Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Preview: Will Samhain Bring Answers?

After last week's less-than-stellar public relations rollout of the witch testing centers, things get a whole lot Halloween-y on this week's episode of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem. In "Brianna's Favorite Pencil", Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), Tally (Jessica Sutton), Raelle (Taylor Hickson), and the rest of the unit are given the opportunity for a chance to speak with the departed during Samhain- if they earn it. But that's not the only drama going down out in the woods, with Tally using the opportunity to confront General Alder (Lyne Renee) for some answers. Meanwhile, Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) and Scylla (Amalia Holm) discover a truth while undercover with the Camarilla that could change everything- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, promo, and sneak previews:

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 5 "Brianna's Favorite Pencil": The Unit competes for a chance to commune with the dead during Samhain. Scylla and Anacostia search for Camarilla leadership by attending a Halloween gala and make a horrifying discovery.

And here's a look at three previews for this week's episode, "Brianna's Favorite Pencil"- with Raelle asking about Scylla, Tally confronting General Alder, and Abigail receiving some bad news:

In advance of the Season 2 premiere, Freeform launched an interactive "Witch Test" website in support of Motherland: Fort Salem. Fans will be given five tests, ranging from vocal tests to perception tests. The tests will analyze if a viewer is a "witch" or a "civilian." Those deemed a witch will then take the oath and get a digital medallion. So if you think you have the blood of our great witch ancestors, take the test: Motherlandwitchtest.com.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Promo: Return of The Camarilla | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgtY26HhPIQ)

In the anticipated second season of "MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM," premiering summer 2021, Raelle, Tally and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won't stop until all witches are exterminated?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Announcement | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHCyb5tLum8)

Written and created by Laurence, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renee. Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl, and Bryan Q. Miller serving as executive producers. Joining the cast this season are Victor Webster (Workin' Moms), Mellany Barros (Chad), Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew), Ess Hödlmoser (The Boys), and Arlen Aguayo (The Good Doctor).

