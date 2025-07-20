Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: mcu, ms marvel

Ms. Marvel: Kevin Feige "Can't Wait" for What's Next for Iman Vellani

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige praised casting Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, adding that he "can’t wait to see her somewhere."

Before the start of the new year, Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel) discussed what she believed could be done to revitalize Marvel Studios' MCU. In a press interview from earlier today, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had some kind words to share about Vellani being cast in the lead role and what the future could hold for her. Feige's comments came as he was addressing the bigger question regarding what the future holds for characters who are women, people of color, and/or members of the LGBTQ community who were introduced in projects The Marvels, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Agatha All Along, and others, in light of Marvel Studios pulling back on the number of films and series it produces.

"Marvel represents the world outside your window. I've always said it, before DEI and woke became a thing, and after DEI and woke became a thing — are we after? I don't think so," Feige responded, pointing out Vellani as "one of the greatest bits of casting we've ever done" while adding, "I can't wait to see her somewhere." We know that Vellani will be reprising her Ms. Marvel role for the upcoming Marvel Animation series Marvel Zombies (arriving October 3rd), but could those "Young Avengers" teases that we've been seeing end up leading to something? "Potentially," Feige said. "In that case, it comes down to where's the best story and where is the best strange alchemy. Who would be fun to see them with? Each other, because that's what the Young Avengers are, but also mixing it up more."

Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani on Revitalizing the MCU

Back in December 2024, Vellani shared some thoughts on how to recapture the energy and enthusiasm from Marvel Studios' early years. "I don't know. I don't know if it's about just getting bigger and bigger and bigger. Because then, like, what's left?" Vellani offered during an interview with The Direct. "You know, I think it's just about making the audience care about their characters. And I think they've established so many wonderful characters in the last phase of the MCU that it would be nice to see them all again and see them team up," Vellani added, raising an excellent point. Though the entertainment press is still losing its collective s**t over familiar faces like Robert Downey Jr. and a whole lot more returning for the upcoming "Avengers" films, a lot of fans are wondering if fan-servicing is replacing a desire to do right by the fans.

As she mentioned, having recently introduced characters return and team up would be one way to familiarize viewers with newer characters without having to place all of the pressure of success on the shoulders of just one character. "I think, because there are so many new characters people want to like, start shipping people together and be like, 'Oh, seeing Kamala and like the Red Guardian together.' Like imagining all these pair-ups, and I think that would definitely pay off. It'll be like, you know, the next Avengers," Vellani explained.

"But yeah, I mean, I'm speaking as a fan, like I'm still there every Thursday night. Like all the Thursday night openings of these movies, they're just like a source of happiness for me. And the commercial success honestly doesn't determine the enjoyment of a film for me," Vellani continued, making the point that those big Thursday night premieres were something that she wouldn't miss, and added to the overall vibe. " Like I judge a movie by the feeling it left me with. And yeah, I do want to leave a movie feeling a little lighter and a little happier, and I hope the audience does, too," she added.

