Ms. Marvel Releases Best Key Art We've Seen Yet & "Courage" Teaser

Before we get to our previews, we wanted to take a minute to offer some serious props to the folks behind Disney+, Marvel Studios, and head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel. With the series set to hit our screens in ten days, the marketing & promotional machine has done an excellent job distinguishing this series from what Marvel Studios has been offering streaming-wise in the past. Which is a nice way for me to say that the series looks positive, hopeful & uplifting. It vibes like an "Arrowverse" series but with a much bigger budget. And as fr the visuals? Well, we don't have to look any further than the new key art posters of the cast that were released today to demonstrate the vibrancy of what we've seen so far. And following that, we also have a new teaser showing off more of Kamala's (Vellani) "origin story" as she trains to become this generation's hero:

With the series hitting Disney+ screens on June 8th, here's a look at "Courage," the newest teaser for Ms. Marvel:

Now here's a look back at Vellani revealing what the path to being a "superhero" has been like, along with the cast & crew explaining why Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan:

Created by Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Vellani's Khan aka Ms. Marvel is also set to appear in future MCU films.

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled to hit on June 8th.