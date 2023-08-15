Posted in: NBC, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: clinton, donald trump, hillary clinton, msnbc, opinion, rachel maddow, trump

MSNBC Nabs Hillary Clinton Real-Time Reax to Trump Indictment (VIDEO)

Check out the video of Hillary Clinton's real-time reaction to the news of Donald Trump's indictment during MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show.

Whether you're a political news junkie who followed the coverage live on Monday night or you woke up to the news earlier today, it's pretty clear now that cameras were definitely needed for Donald Trump – well, at least for his next indictment. It turns out the rumblings were true, with the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announcing a 41-count indictment against the ex-reality game show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and others on criminal charges (including violating the state racketeering law & conspiracy to commit false statements) stemming from their alleged efforts to circumvent the legal election results in Georgia for the 2020 election. Others named in the indictment include Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorney John Eastman, attorney Sidney Powell, and more (including Trevian Kutti, a publicist for Kanye West). Not surprisingly, the news networks and social media jumped into full-time coverage – but the award for the biggest "get" of the night has to go to MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show for having former First Lady of the United States & Secretary of State Hillary Clinton live and in-studio to offer her reactions to the news and what it means moving forward. Especially considering that her appearance turned out to be a karmic "perfect storm" of random coincidence – Clinton was supposed to be discussing her opinion piece for The Atlantic addressing how social issues have become politicized.

"This is not the circumstances in which I expected to be talking to you," Rachel Maddow shared with Clinton at the top of the interview. "Nor me, Rachel," Clinton responded after a good (and well-earned) laugh. "It's always good to talk to you. Honestly, I didn't think that it would be under these circumstances. Yet another set of indictments." But Clinton made it clear that there are no "victory laps" to be taken over the news [Ed. Note: At least not publically], adding "I don't know that anybody should be satisfied. This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes. The only satisfaction is that the system is working. That all of the efforts by Trump and his allies and enablers to try and silence the truth and undermine democracy have been brought into the light. And justice is being pursued."

But Clinton hopes the indictments lead to much more than the truth being exposed about her 2016 presidential rival – she sees it as an opportunity to hold the GOP accountable for letting Trump happen. "I hope that we won't have accountability just for Donald Trump and if there are others named in these indictments along with him for their behavior, but we will also have accountability for a political party that has just thrown in with all the lies and the divisiveness and the lack of any conscience about what has been done to the country," Clinton added. Here's a look at three key highlights from Maddow & Clinton's conversation – followed by a look at the full segment and

