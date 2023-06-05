Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, my adventures with superman, preview, superman, trailer

My Adventures with Superman Lands in July; Adult Swim Releases Trailer

Hitting Adult Swim on July 6th, here's the official trailer for the Jack Quaid, Alice Lee & Ishmael Sahid-voiced My Adventures with Superman.

Earlier this year, we learned that the Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-voiced My Adventures with Superman would be making the move to Adult Swim. The news came as Cartoon Network's not-so-late-night-anymore programming block announced that it was beginning its programming day an hour earlier (now 6 pm ET) – though that won't be much of a factor here since the animated series will be hitting our screens this July during the midnight hour. Originally announced with a two-season order back during its HBO Max/Max days, the all-new kids and family animated series follows the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman (Quaid) and Lois Lane (Lee) during their early years together (with Sahid as Jimmy Olsen). And now, we have an official trailer to pass along, offering a better look at what fans can expect – but first, some very cool new key art:

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane. Now, here's a look at the official trailer – with My Adventures with Superman set to hit Adult Swim on July 6th at midnight with a two-episode debut:

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

