My Adventures with Superman S03: Jack Quaid Checks In From Recording

Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman star Jack Quaid took to social media to share some looks at how Season 3 recording is going so far.

For fans of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman, San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) proved to be an excellent source for intel on what's to come with the third season. EPs Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher and stars Quaid, Lee, Sahid, and Kiana Madeira were on hand to offer updates on both sides of the small screen. For example, we learned that the "Superman Family" was going to expand in a big way with the addition of Superboy. Along with that, some visuals for the third season were shown of some of the "big bads" – including Amanda Waller, a now-bald Lex Luthor, Cyborg Superman, Mxyzptlk, and (possibly) General Zod. On the production side, the creative team shared that they learned back in February that a third season was getting the go-ahead – with voice recording on the first episode complete and approximately 4-1/2 of the season's episodes written. Nearly two months later, we're getting an in-action update from none other than Quaid, who took to social media to share some images of himself and the studios where he's recording his lines for Season 3.

My Adventures with Superman: An Overview

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

