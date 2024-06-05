Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, all star superman, MAWS, my adventures with superman, preview, season 2

My Adventures with Superman S2E4: Father/Daughter Bonding On The Go

Lois and the General are on the run in this sneak preview of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman S02E04: "Two Lanes Diverged."

On the plus side? Lois got a job offer to join Vicki Vale's Gotham Gazette – being wanted (unless it's by the law) is never a bad thing. On the negative side? Luthor's LexCorp now has possession of John Henry Irons's "Steel" suits as well as the Metallos – which means that Amanda Walleer's Task Force X just got a major hardware upgrade. Yeah… that's not good. With that in mind, we have a sneak preview for the next episode of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman Season 2. In the following clip from "Two Lanes Diverged," Lois and the General share a little father/daughter bonding time… on the run… while trying to keep from dying.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4: "Two Lanes Diverged": Jimmy gets invited to the S.T.A.R. Labs Symposium; Clark joins him for support, but Lex Luthor takes over. The General flees, and Lois chases after him – struggling to reconcile past experiences with the present situation. Now, here's a look at the sneak preview that was released earlier today:

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!