My Melody & Kuromi Preview: Netflix, Sanrio Series Arrives July 2025

Arriving July 2025, here's a first look at Netflix and Sanrio's My Melody & Kuromi - directed by Tomoki Misato and written by Shuko Nemoto.

Article Summary Netflix's My Melody & Kuromi series launches July 2025, celebrating My Melody's 50th and Kuromi's 20th anniversaries.

Directed by Tomoki Misato and written by Shuko Nemoto, the series features charming stop-motion animation.

Set in Mariland, the series follows the adventures of My Melody and her rival Kuromi with engaging storytelling.

Expect dynamic stop-motion action and beloved characters crafted with love for fans of all ages.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi, Netflix and Sanrio have targeted July 2025 for My Melody & Kuromi. Directed by Tomoki Misato, written by Shuko Nemoto, and produced by Toruku (a part of WIT Studio), the stop-motion animated series takes viewers on an adventure in Mariland, the pair's whimsical home. Along with the announcement, we were treated to a sneak peek at what we can expect with a special first look (waiting for you above), as well as a key art poster and official overview – here's a look:

My Melody is a straightforward, cheerful girl who cares deeply for her younger brother. She enjoys baking cookies with her mother. Since her debut in 1975, she has continued to be loved by a wide range of fans. Kuromi, who debuted in 2005 as My Melody's self-proclaimed rival, may seem like a troublemaker, but she's actually quite feminine. She is one of the most popular characters, having ranked in the Top 3 in the 2024 Sanrio character ranking.

"I'm thrilled that this project is finally announced in this important year, marking the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi!" Misato shared. "This momentous project motivated all of us to come together, take on various challenges, and push the envelope with stop-motion. I hope everyone will enjoy this exciting story set in our handcrafted Mariland, the thrilling action that pushes the limits of stop-motion, and, of course, the cute and dynamic characters."

Nemoto added, "Having My Melody and Kuromi speak lines I wrote felt like a reward for me as a writer. Because of the pandemic, I couldn't meet with Director Misato or the producers in person. But we connected remotely each week, carefully building this together. The project is filled with love for the world of My Melody, beloved by people of all ages. I believe everyone, from adults to children, will have favorite scenes and lines."

