Mythic Quest: David Hornsby Dares Question Rob McElhenney's Greatness?

In our continuing efforts to offer extensive coverage of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as it heads into its record-breaking 15th season (and more), we like to make sure we keep an eye on the other projects that The Gang's working on when not in Paddy's mode. Currently, that means a look at Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and David Hornsby's Apple TV+ video game workplace comedy series Mythic Quest as it readies to return for its second season next month. But today's update is a very serious matter, with Hornsby calling into question McElhenney's sense of decency, honor, and "truthiness." The subject at hand? McElhenney's recent Men's Health magazine cover and feature article showing the actor still in "looking jacked" mode (see that Imagine Dragons video). Except Hornsby is throwing a flag on the play, taking to Instagram Stories to expose the truth about McElhenney via an expose of images obtained directly from a Mythic Quest photoshoot- that McElhenney is actually a very tiny man. BE WARNED! The images you're about to see are shocking and may very well change the way you perceive reality- McElhenney has declined to respond to requests for comment that we have yet to make.

With executive producer and star McElhenney, executive producer Megan Ganz, and the team from Mythic Quest ready to return for a second season on May 7 (and with the special episode "Everlight" currently streaming), Apple TV+ released an official trailer that finds McElhenney's Ian Grimm and Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy Li not only partners but also a well-oiled machine where they read each other's thoughts, finish each other's sentences, and agree on every creative direction. Sounds great, right? And yet as you're about to see, it's easy to understand why David (Hornsby) has some grave concerns…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mythic Quest — Season 2 Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXl6KtP9TFw)

"Mythic Quest" Season 2 finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven's Banquet by launching an epic new expansion. But Ian (McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Nicdao), struggle with the game's direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Charlie Day under their RCG production banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.