Mythic Quest: Rob McElhenney's Got a Confession- And It's a Handful

Yesterday was a pretty good day for executive producer and star Rob McElhenney, executive producer Megan Ganz, and the team from Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest. With the series set to return for a second season next month and a special episode later this week, the streamer released an official trailer that finds McElhenney's Ian Grimm and Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy Li not only partners but also a well-oiled machine- for now. But all was not party balloons and noise-makers, people- oh, no. McElhenney had something he needed to get off his chest. Dare we say, a fraud he could no longer see perpetuated? To explain what we're getting at, we refer you to the key art poster for the second season that was released- the one showing Ian and Poppy enjoying their thrones. Now take a look at McElhenney's hands. Go on- take a minute. We'll meet you on the other side…

If you're thinking that those hands look more like what Mac from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia thinks his hands look like than the reality of the situation, then you're right. As McElhenney revealed earlier today via Instagram Stories, those aren't actually his hands. Though as you're about to see? He's not minding the streamer's choice for "hands stunt double":

Here's a look at the official trailer for the second season of Mythic Quest, hitting Apple TV+ screens on May 7 (and make sure to check out the details on this week's special episode following):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mythic Quest — Season 2 Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXl6KtP9TFw)

"Mythic Quest" Season 2 finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven's Banquet by launching an epic new expansion. But Ian (McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Nicdao), struggle with the game's direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Apple TV+ also announced last week that a bonus episode of the series will drop on Friday, April 16. Directed by McElhenney and written by Ashly Burch, the half-hour episode "Everlight" finds the team returning to the offices post-pandemic for the annual Everlight party. Anthony Hopkins will be lending his voice for the episode. Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Charlie Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.