Mythic Quest S03 Update: Megan Ganz Confirms Directing Episode 306

Fans of Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz & Charlie Day's Mythic Quest ("Raven's Banquet") had a lot to celebrate back in October 2021, when the news hit that the Apple TV+ series would be back for both a third and fourth season. Then in April, they learned that F. Murray Abraham (C.W. Longbottom) wouldn't be returning, stemming from accusations against the 82-year-old Oscar winner of inappropriate behavior while on set. Now, nearly two months later, we're back to covering the good news. And at this point, the best news that someone could share is an update on how filming for the third season is going. Well, get ready to thank Ganz…

Here's a look at Ganz confirming they're directing Episode 306 via Instagram post, and that filming was underway:

And here's a look back at the announcement video starring McElhenney and Anthony Hopkins when the news of the two-season renewal order first broke:

Executive producer and star McElhenney, executive producer Megan Ganz, and the team from Mythic Quest returned for a second season on May 7 (and with the special episode "Everlight" released). In the following Apple TV+ official trailer for Season 2, McElhenney's Ian Grimm and Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy Li are not only partners but also a well-oiled machine where they read each other's thoughts, finish each other's sentences & agree on every creative direction. Sounds great, right? And yet as you're about to see, it's easy to understand why David (David Hornsby) has some grave concerns…

Mythic Quest Season 2 found everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven's Banquet by launching an epic new expansion. But Ian (McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Nicdao), struggle with the game's direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch & Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Charlie Day under their RCG production banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.