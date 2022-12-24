Nancy Drew Wraps Filming; McMann Shares Heartfelt Message, BTS Looks

This Monday will mark two months since the news broke that the Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew would be ending its run with its upcoming fourth season. The confirmation of the series ending came in the midst of major changes taking place at The CW as new owner Nexstar Media looks to refocus the network's programming efforts. Though the series is rumored to kick off its final run in March 2023, an official premiere date hasn't been confirmed. But what was confirmed this week was that filming on both the season & the series has officially wrapped. Taking to Instagram, McMann shared a heartfelt message along with some personal looks at the show's final production days.

"That's a series wrap on Nancy Drew," McMann began the caption to her first post. "The first photo is from last night, the second from right after I wrapped the pilot, never knowing if we'd really get to do this. But we did. I started this journey at 22 and finish now at 26. I've grown up, I've gotten married, I've bought a house, I've found myself, I've lived an absolute childhood dream. This experience has completely changed my life. What an incredible gift. Thank you, thank you, thank you for making my dreams come true. For giving me this. And thank you even more to our incredible crew, who have been my family, who have shaped and encouraged me, who have given so much for what we have created. You are what made this especially great, you are who I showed up for, and you will always have my heart. And to Nancy, who has taught me to be brave against all odds, who has shown me how to stand up & speak out. Who is vulnerable & passionate & kind, who I will always admire. It has been my greatest pleasure to walk in your shoes, Nancy Drew. Onto the next." Here's a look at McMann's posting signaling a wrap on series filming:

And here's a look at McMann's post offering some looks behind the scenes at the final days of filming:

"We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality, and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes, and among our studio and network partners," said showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor in a statement when the news was first announced.

The showrunners continued, "Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity, and kindness — and of course, with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."

McMann added, "It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew's endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her. I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other."