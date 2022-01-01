Naomi: Ava DuVernay Sings Series Lead Kaci Walfall's Praises

Kaci Walfall's Naomi McDuffie already has a lot on her plate when Ava DuVernay & Jill Blankenship's (Arrow) Naomi premieres on January 11, but little does she know just how much her world (and the multiverse) is about to change. Based on Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker's (and illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell) comic book creation, a mysterious incident involving The Man of Steel shakes her hometown to the core, inspiring Naomi to uncover its origins. But what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes and reveal special abilities in her which may not be from Earth. In no time, Naomi and her friends will find themselves journeying from their small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. Now, as much as Naomi's life is about to change? With all of the strong buzz surrounding the series, Walfall is also about to see her career go through some major changes. Thankfully, she has a big believer in DuVernay, who wants everyone to know just how special Walfall is.

"Imagine being 17 years old. Leading your first series as the title character. Who happens to be a superhero. And seeing billboards in your hometown, centering you triumphantly. Couldn't be happening to a sweeter young woman. Her name is [Kaci Walfall]. And she is 'Naomi'," DuVernay wrote offering Walfall her full support (which you can check out below, followed by Walfall's response) while retweeting Walfall's post where she was proud to see billboards for the show in her hometown:

Imagine being 17 years old. Leading your first series as the title character. Who happens to be a superhero. And seeing billboards in your hometown, centering you triumphantly. Couldn't be happening to a sweeter young woman. Her name is @kaciwalfall. And she is NAOMI. pic.twitter.com/Rpld4v90qe — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

All thanks to you @ava . Commuting on the train all the time I used to dream of seeing myself on one of these. Dreams come true♥️ — KaciWalfall (@kaciwalfall) December 31, 2021 Show Full Tweet

So with the series teaming up with Superman & Lois beginning January 11, here's a look at what's in store this season for Naomi with the newest teaser "Power" (introduced by none other than DuVernay) along with the official overview of the first episode:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Power | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsjoSlvT090)

Naomi Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot": SERIES PREMIERE – Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is living her best life as a top student, skateboarder and Superman-stan, when a "stunt" in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down. While Naomi's doting parents – Greg and Jennifer McDuffie (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) – are concerned with their daughter's strange new fainting spells, the teen's closest friends – Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) – join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event that has the small military town buzzing. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses – Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) – seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true. Amanda Marsalis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship

Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser "Truth" followed a rundown of the series overview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Truth | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6ea61KmWuw)

From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow"), and starring Kaci Walfall ("Army Wives," "Power," "The Lion King" on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, "Kevin Can Wait"). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, "7th Heaven," "The Loudest Voice") and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, "The Fix").

After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, "Filthy Rich"), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, "Orange Is the New Black"), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig, "The System"); Annabelle's longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme, "Deliver Us From Evil"); proud "townie" Anthony (Will Meyers, "Bad Education"); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NAOMI First Look Clip | DC FanDome (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k5SxeCP4A0)

Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig, Will Meyers, and Stephanie March also star in The CW's Naomi. Based on the characters from DC Comics, the series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (Echo Park, Queen Sugar) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode- with the series stemming from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television. Behind the camera, director-producer DeMane Davis (Queen Sugar) has signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. As part of the deal, Davis will reteam with DuVernay on the DC Comics series as a co-executive producer, will helm several episodes, and also oversee the directing team.