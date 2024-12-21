Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: carrie underwood, christmas, nate bargatze

Nate Bargatze Christmas Special: Carrie Underwood's "Stretchy Pants"

Check out Carrie Underwood performing "Stretchy Pants" in this bonus clip from the CBS special, Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas.

If you didn't get a chance to check out CBS and Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, director, and producer Nate Bargatze's Christmas special Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas, you missed a fun and funny holiday special. Bargatze was joined in the festivities by Noah Kahan, Martina McBride, Saturday Night Live's Ashley Padilla, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Derrick Stroup, the NFL's Tennessee Titans, and Carrie Underwood. In addition, Bargatze collaborated with Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day and co-head writer Streeter Seidell on a special Christmas sketch that fans of SNL's "Washington's Dream" sketches will appreciate. But you're in luck! Along with the special currently streaming on Paramount+, CBS will re-air the special on December 24th – and to make sure we don't forget, we're getting a bonus clip featuring Underwood performing her holiday song, "Stretchy Pants" (which you can check out above).

Here's a look at Underwood's post from earlier today previewing the unaired performance and giving us the heads up about the special re-airing on Christmas Eve (with the special currently streaming on Paramount+):

Here's a look back at Bargatze and some of his famous friends doing what they do best to ring in the holiday the right way:

CBS's Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas was executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, Nate Bargatze, Erin David, Andrew Singer of Broadway Video, and Tim Sarkes and Alex Murray of Brillstein Entertainment executive produce the variety special.

