National Christmas Tree Lighting: Your Holiday Special Preview Guide

With Country music artist Mickey Guyton returning to host, here's your preview/viewing guide for CBS's National Christmas Tree Lighting.

Before Josh Groban and friends take over CBS screens, four-time Grammy-nominated Country music artist Mickey Guyton returns this holiday season as host of the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation's National Christmas Tree Lighting – with the holiday special set to air tonight at 8 pm ET/PT (and streaming on Paramount+: live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). To help set the right holiday spirit, we've got a preview/viewing guide that includes a rundown of who's performing and what you can expect, as well as sneak peeks, an image gallery, and more.

When/Where Did the "National Christmas Tree Lighting" Take Place? The National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse at The White House and President's Park in Washington, D.C. This year's ceremony and official lighting took place on Thursday, December 5th.

Who's Set to Perform During the "National Christmas Tree Lighting"? Along with Guyton, viewers can expect musical performances of holiday classics by Adam Blackstone, Muni Long, Stephen Sanchez, Trombone Shorty, James Taylor, The War And Treaty, and Trisha Yearwood. In addition, the event will include performances by Airmen of Note, one of six musical ensembles that form the U.S. Air Force Band.

Do You Have Any Previews For the "National Christmas Tree Lighting"? We're glad you asked! First up, we've got an image gallery from the ceremony – followed by an impressive selection of sneak peeks released by CBS:

What's The History of the National Christmas Tree Lighting"? First celebrated in 1923 by President Calvin Coolidge, the National Christmas Tree Lighting continues to inspire people everywhere to pause to enjoy cherished traditions and memories made with family and friends in national parks during the holiday season.

Who Brought the "National Christmas Tree Lighting" to Life? White Rose Way Entertainment produces the tree-lighting special. Kristi Foley and Leon Knoles are executive producers, and Knoles also directs.

