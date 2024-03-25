Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: msnbc, NBC News, nicole wallace, opinion, ronna mcdaniel

NBC News Legitimizing Election Deniers Like Ronna McDaniel: Wallace

MSNBC's Deadline White House host Nicole Wallace also called out NBC News for hiring ex-Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

MSNBC's Deadline White House host Nicole Wallace made it pretty clear where she stands when it comes to NBC News bringing aboard ex-Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel to offer her "insight" during election coverage. Spoiler? Wallace is standing right alongside former Meet the Press moderator & NBC News' chief political analyst Chuck Todd, Morning Joe co-anchors Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski, and reportedly a large number of folks within the news division.

After beginning her segment by reading a passage from Timothy Snyder's book On Tyranny, Wallace addressed NBC News' decision to bring Ronna McDaniel aboard. "NBC News is, either wittingly or unwittingly, teaching election deniers that what they can do stretches well beyond appearing on our air and interviews to peddle lies about the sanctity and integrity of our elections," Wallace shared with her viewers. In the past, McDaniel blamed the media for everything that ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump actually did wrong during his one term.

In addition, she has called the mainstream media "corrupt" & engaging in "fake news" while also peddling 2020 election conspiracy theories and accusing MSNBC of "spreading lies" with an evening lineup of "primetime propagandists." Wallace continued, "What we've also said to election deniers is not just that they can do that on our airwaves, but they can do that as one of us – a badge-carrying employee of NBC News, as paid contributors to our sacred airwaves."

Wallace also took some time to praise Todd for calling out their bosses on Sunday morning. "There is this reputation that MSNBC is somehow different, maybe less than because we platform opinion. I will tell you, over the last 48 hours, it has been the opinion anchors most upset about the liar," Wallace shared. "And I won't say most because I think Chuck Todd made it clear. He went first. He did something really brave. I talked to him yesterday. I said, "I am knitting you a cape.'"

