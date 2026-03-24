Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Hits 500 Episodes Tonight: Our S23E13: "All Good Things" Preview

With the CBS series hitting the 500-episode milestone, we've got an updated look at tonight's episode of NCIS, S23E13: "All Good Things."

Article Summary NCIS celebrates its 500th episode tonight with Season 23 Episode 13: "All Good Things"

The episode reunites a fractured NCIS team for an off-the-books case tied to Gibbs' past

See official overviews, trailers, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes celebrations of the milestone

Written by Steven D. Binder and directed by José Clemente Hernandez, this episode promises big moments

It's not like every episode of CBS's NCIS isn't special, but S23E13: "All Good Things" is a major milestone. Tonight marks the 500th episode of the flagship series, and it looks like tonight might be one of those game-changers. We've got to look at what's to come, which includes an official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, and more – including a look at some of the celebrating that went on in honor of 500 episodes.

NCIS Season 23 Episode 13: "All Good Things" Preview

NCIS Season 23 Episode 13: "All Good Things" – When the son of a Marine that Gibbs once helped comes to NCIS in desperation, the fractured team reunites off the books. But chasing justice without a badge may cost them more than their careers. Written by Steven D. Binder and directed by José Clemente Hernandez.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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