Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: sydney

NCIS: Sydney S03E17 "Flight Club" Preview: A Drone Attack Turns Deadly

The team investigates a high-tech military drone in tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: Sydney. Here's our preview for S03E17: "Flight Club."

Article Summary NCIS: Sydney S03E17 "Flight Club" centers on a deadly military drone attack that kills a teenage girl.

The team races to uncover whether the killer is a human operator or the machine itself.

This NCIS: Sydney preview includes the official episode synopsis plus sneak peek videos for "Flight Club."

The closing stretch of NCIS: Sydney Season 3 is teased with key overviews for Episodes 18, 19, and 20.

Based on what we've seen from the overviews for the final run of episodes this season, there is still a whole lot more to come before the season finale of CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney wraps. That brings us to our updated pregame preview for tonight's episode, S03E17: "Flight Club," as the team investigates the death of a young girl, the victim of a high-tech military drone. But who was behind it? After checking out the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks, make sure to stick around for overviews of the remaining three Season 3 episodes.

NCIS: Sydney S03E17 – Season 3 Finale Previews

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 17: "Flight Club" – When a high-tech military drone kills a teenage girl, the team investigates whether the murderer is man … or machine. Written by Michael Miller and directed by Catherine Millar.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 18: "Rough Diamond" – The death of a former Marine wanted for murder leads the team to a sinister plot involving a disgraced journalist, one of Australia's richest men, and lab-grown diamonds. Written by Morgan O'Neill, James Cripps & Jessica Tuckwell and directed by Catherine Millar.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 19: "Hunter" – The team is pulled back into The Collective's web when an FBI agent is found dead in Fiji, and Mackey faces an unplanned family reunion. Written by Morgan O'Neill & James Cripps and directed by Grant Brown.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 20: "Killer" – The team faces the battle of their lives to stop The Collective and save those they hold dear. Written by Morgan O'Neill & James Cripps and directed by Grant Brown.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

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