Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Marsters' Kind Words: "Crying"

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar appreciated the kind words James Marsters shared about what she brought to the series.

While we've been liking what we've been hearing about series star and EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel pilot for Hulu, things got very real last week when we learned that Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Disney+'s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew) had been cast opposite Gellar as the next generation of slayer. What the buzz surrounding the return of the "Buffyverse" has also done is given us a chance to hear from the original cast – and that brings us to some kind words that James Marsters (Spike) had to share in a recent interview. Not only crediting her work ethic for inspiring her co-stars and the production team, Marsters adds that "if anyone else would have played Buffy, we never would have lasted seven years."

"She's amazing, by the way. I really believe that if anyone else would have played Buffy, we never would have lasted seven years. Because we worked up to 20 hours a day, and so there's not a lot of sleep happening, and she was in almost every scene," Marters shared during an interview with Reach. "I was in about a quarter of the scenes, and it turned me to ash. I can't imagine what would have happened to my psyche if I had her workload. I think I might just have had a breakdown around season 5. I mean, anyone really would."

Marsters continued, "TV shows normally film for around 12 hours a day, and that's long enough, frankly. But Sarah was always there, and she never flagged, she was never late, she always had a good attitude, she knew her lines, she was a monster. And consequentially, no one else could relax because she was always just so on point. She was amazing." Marsters' kind words found their way to Gellar, who posted a screencap of the comments, adding a thanks and "#crying":

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

