New Amsterdam Series Creator Developing Spinoff Series for NBC

New Amsterdam series creator David Schulner is reportedly developing a spinoff series for NBC that would be set 30 years after the finale.

New Amsterdam: Tomorrow would follow Max Goodwin's daughter as New Amsterdam's lead.

No current cast confirmations, Ryan Eggold isn't currently involved with the project.

Peter Horton to direct, with Universal Television producing the spinoff sequel series.

In what can easily be seen as the "'Suits' Effect" based on the streaming numbers that that Ryan Eggold-starring original series has been pulling, New Amsterdam series creator, executive producer & showrunner David Schulner is reportedly developing a spinoff series for NBC that would be set 30 years after the fifth-season finale of the original series (Episode 12: "Right Place" & Episode 13: "How Can I Help?"). New Amsterdam: Tomorrow (tentative title) would follow Dr. Max Goodwin's (Eggold) daughter, Luna Goodwin – who is taking on the role that her father held as Medical Director of New Amsterdam Hospital. One of the issues that the series is expected to tackle is the role that artificial intelligence will play in health care.

Of course, viewers of the show know that this wouldn't be the first time that they would see Max's daughter in action – with Luna (Molly Griggs) revealed to be the hospital's new medical director during a series finale flash-forward. In its exclusive reporting, Deadline Hollywood adds that the project is currently in development but with no talent attached – meaning it's not clear if Griggs will reprise her role for the new series or if Eggold could end up involved at some point (for now, he's currently not attached to the project). The move comes not long after NBC gave a green light for the Stephen Amell-starring Suits: L.A., building off the successful second life that the original Suits found on streaming.

Developed under Schulner and his production banner Mount Moriah (under its overall deal with Universal Television), New Amsterdam: Tomorrow is being directed by Peter Horton (EP and director on the original series). Horton and author Eric Manheimer will executive-produce – with Mount Moriah Head of Development Maggie Cahill co-executive producing. Universal Television (part of Universal Studio Group) serves as the studio.

