New Amsterdam Star Freema Agyeman Not Returning for Final Season

When Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and NBC's New Amsterdam check back in for its fifth & final season on September 20th, it will do so without one of the medical drama's foundational characters. Earlier today, Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who) aka Dr. Helen Sharpe announced via social media that she will not be returning to the series this fall. "It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons – those magnificent writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories!" Agyeman ended her post (which you can check out in full below). "Fanfic – it's over to you to tell the rest!!"

Series creator and executive producer David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton had this to say about the news of Agyeman not returning: "We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story. As we head into the fifth and final season we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them." Now here's a look at the Instagram post from earlier today, followed by the text of what Agyeman had to share:

Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support! I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam. While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series. It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons – those magnificent writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfic – it's over to you to tell the rest!! Lots of love Fam! "Every ending is a new beginning." {Marianne Williamson}