New Who's The Boss? Series Planned; Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano Return

With an announcement that we have to admit we didn't see coming and actually sounds pretty promising, Sony Pictures Television and returning original cast members Tony Danza (Tony Micelli) and Alyssa Milano (Samantha Micelli) are teaming up for a sequel series to the classic ABC sitcom Who's The Boss?. The original series is part of Norman Lear's programming library under his Embassy Communications banner that was sold to The Coca Cola Company in 1985 and is now owned by Sony Pictures TV. Lear is set to executive produce, with Lear's producing partner Brent Miller of ACT III Productions and Dan Farah of Farah Films, who brought the updated take to Sony with Danza and Milano attached (with both actors also set to executive produce). Originally running for eight seasons from 1984-1992, the series' 196 episodes are expected to package with the new series and shopped to interested networks and streaming services.

Reported first and exclusively by Deadline Hollywood, the Who's The Boss? sequel series is described as taking place 30 years after the events of the original series, centered around former major-league baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli and his relationship with his daughter Samantha Micelli. She is now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in. In line with Norman Lear's classic shows, the new comedy will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020. Original cast members Judith Light (Angela) and Danny Pintauro (Jonathan) support the move and may appear in the series, though news of that was not part of the announcement. Fellow castmate Katherine Helmond (Mona) passed away on February 23, 2019.