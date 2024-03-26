Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2

Night Court: Rauch, Lacretta Share Heartfelt Posts on Season 2 Finale

With Marsha Warfield's Roz returning for the Season 2 finale, Night Court stars Melissa Rauch and Lacretta shared some heartfelt thoughts.

With only hours to go until the second season finale of series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court hits our screens, and we already know this episode is going to be a big one. How could it not be when we have Marsha Warfield's Roz returning? In "The Best Dan," Roz is in desperate need of a new wedding venue -and fast. Of course, Abby (Melissa Rauch) can't think of any better place for the nuptials than the courthouse. Meanwhile, Dan's (Larroquette) past (or past reputation, to be more precise) catches up with him during the big event – and that's just scratching the surface. But before we offer another look at the image gallery and sneak preview clip that was released, Rauch and Lacretta took to social media to share some heartfelt thoughts about this being the season finale and just how much the love & support from the fans, co-stars, and production team meant to them. Meanwhile… where's that Season 3 green light, NBC???

"There is a wedding in session on TONIGHT'S #NightCourt season finale! And not just any wedding…the wedding of Roz Russel, the incomparable @marshawarfield Getting to work with the comedic force that is Marsha continues to be what dreams are made of. Words can't properly describe how incredibly special it was getting to make an episode surrounding this iconic Night Court character's nuptials…over the moon to invite you all to ROZ'S WEDDING tonight on @NBC at 8/7c and streaming on @peacock 💙," Rauch wrote in her Instagram post.

Rauch continued, "Thank you from the bottom, top, and all the nooks and crannies of my heart to every single wonderful person involved in making this show. An Instagram post will never be able to convey the depths of my gratitude for the incredible work that our 'Night Court' family pours into each and every moment. And a massive thank you to every one of you who have watched and laughed along with us. Perhaps I have wedding fever from tonight's episode, but if I could, I would marry you all….but ya know…there are laws n' stuff."

"Well, folks, here we are. It's a very special season finale of our beloved 'Night Court.' Thank you to our cast and crew for being super. We brought joy to a lot of people. Here's to more joy-bringing and memory-making. Until then…..," Lacretta wrote in both her tweet/x and Instagram post:

Well folks, here we are. It's a very special season finale of our beloved Night Court. Thank you to our cast and crew for being super. We brought joy to a lot of people. Here's to more joy bringing and memory making. Until, then….. # pic.twitter.com/lnIGCJFEeT — Lacretta with an E! (@just_Lacretta) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Night Court Season 2 Episode 13 "The Best Dan" Preview

Night Court Season 2 Episode 13 "The Best Dan": Roz (Marsha Warfield) finds herself in court after her wedding venue falls through, prompting Abby (Melissa Rauch) to offer up the courthouse for the big day; Dan (John Larroquette) strikes up a connection with a wedding guest who has ties to his past – only to realize that his reputation precedes him. Directed by Lynda Tarryk and written by Caroline Fox, here's a look at the preview images for next week's

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

