Night Court Resumes Filming; Premiering Midseason; Melissa Rauch Q&A

Coming out of today's NBCUniversal's Upfronts, we have some updates to share on Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, and writer/EP Dan Rubin's upcoming revival of Reinhold Weege's popular sitcom Night Court. First up, it was confirmed that the sequel series will be a midseason premiere during the 2022-2023 cycle, with an updated promo image released showcasing Rauch & Laaoquette and showing off the logo. Following that, we learned that after about a week off that the production was back to working on the second half of episodes and Rauch grabbed some social media time for a little Q&A.

Rubin's Night Court sequel series will introduce viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Lacretta also star; now here's a look at Lacretta's tweet from earlier today letting everyone know that they're back to filming the season:

But that doesn't mean that Rauch wasn't able to squeeze in some time to field a few questions via Warner Bros TV's Instagram Stories, where she made it pretty clear that she's a fan of the original series, excited to be telling new tales within the show's universe, and honored to be working with Larroquette and the rest of the cast. You can check out the IG Stories here and here.

De Beaufort is set for the role of Olivia, the court's assistant district attorney- Type A, superficial and tightly wound. Olivia sees the night court as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. She's above this place and all the people in it, but it's a good way to get some courtroom experience under her belt. It's all part of her plan to land a job at one of the big firms. Thirty will be here before she knows it and if she's not wildly successful by then…well it's best not to think about it. Lacretta's Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous is big-hearted, intense, and not big on boundaries. Taking her job seriously, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment. As the court's clerk, it's Neil's (Talwalkar) job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio Warner Bros.