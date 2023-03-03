Night Court Season 1 Eps. 9 & 10 Overviews, Preview Images Released Here's a look at preview images & overviews for NBC's Night Court S01E09 "Two Peas on a Pod" and S01E10 "Marathon-Thon-Thon-Thon-Thon."

Thankfully, that's what we have waiting for you below as we now have episode overviews and preview images for S01E09 "Two Peas on a Pod" and S01E10 "Marathon-Thon-Thon-Thon-Thon"

S01E09 "Two Peas on a Pod" & S01E10 "Marathon-Thon-Thon-Thon-Thon" Previews

Night Court Season 1 Episode 9 "Two Peas on a Pod": Abby (Melissa Rauch) tries to get the court featured on a popular podcast, but the host only has eyes for Dan (John Larroquette), who soon learns that being the center of attention can have its downsides. Directed by Kelly Park and written by Lon Zimmet & Mathew Harawitz.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 10 "Marathon-Thon-Thon-Thon-Thon": When Abby's (Melissa Rauch) fiancé, Rand (Pete Holmes), learns she's struggling to connect with Olivia (India de Beaufort), he encourages Abby to embrace a side of herself she rarely shows; Dan (John Larroquette) and Gurgs (Lacretta) team up to save his favorite thing in the courthouse: a bench. Directed by Joanna Kerns and written by Shawn Parikh, Rebecca Delgado Smith & Jessica Elaina Eason.

Welcome to NBC's Night Court… 2023!

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way). The season's guest stars include Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski.

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.