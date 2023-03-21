Night Court Season 1 "Ready or Knot" & "DA Club" Images Released For a look at what's to come, check out the following preview images for NBC's Night Court Season 1, "Ready or Knot" and "DA Club."

Okay, we have some really cool preview images to pass along for the next two episodes of series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court. But there's some confusion between the press site, online listings & my own screen guide as to when they will be airing. It looks like the series is returning in April with "Ready or Knot," then followed by "DA Club" (though don't blame us if it shifts around). Here's a look:

Season 1 "Ready or Knot" & "DA Club" Preview Images

Here's a look at the preview images for "Ready or Knot," which appears to be hitting on April 4th:

And here's a look at the preview images for "DA Club," which looks to be hitting after that (April 11th?):

Welcome to NBC's Night Court… 2023!

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way). The season's guest stars include Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski.

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.