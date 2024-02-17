Posted in: NBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2, trailer

Night Court Season 2 "Taught and Bothered" Preview Images Released

Check out these new preview images from Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court Season 2, "Taught and Bothered."

Welcome back to our weekly preview of what's ahead with the second season of series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court. This time around, Abby (Rauch) and the crew are about to learn a lesson in workplace respect, while Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi) opens up a can of worms when he hits up Dan (Larroquette) for a "thank you." But before you take a look at the preview images for "Taught and Bothered" (nice work there), a quick reminder of the news that broke this week from the TCA 2024 Winter Press Event. First up, Marsha Warfield's Roz will return for the second season's finale. In addition, Brent Spiner & Annie O'Donnell will reprise their roles as Bob & June Wheeler from the original series (where they appeared in six episodes during Seasons 3 & 4) – with Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory) playing their daughter. Oh, and a quick teaser? We might just have something exclusive to pass along this Monday…

Night Court Season 2 "Taught and Bothered" Preview

Night Court Season 2 "Taught and Bothered": Abby (Melissa Rauch) finds she has a crush on the HR rep (guest Ryan Hansen) who's come to teach the Night Court crew about respect in the workplace. Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi) gets more than he bargained for when he asks Dan (John Larroquette) for a thank you.

Here's a Look at NBC's Season 2 Overview…

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!