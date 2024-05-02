Posted in: TV | Tagged: channel four, doctor who, Green Wing, Julian Rhind-Tutt, mark heap, michelle gomez, olivia colman, Pippa Haywood, sitcom, stephen mangan, Tamsin Greig

Green Wing: Resuscitated – Classic British Sitcom Gets Audible Return

Green Wing: Resuscitated is the six-part Audible return of the classic British sitcom - 20 years later and with the original cast all back!

The program satirizes hospital dramas and stars UK comedy icons like Stephen Mangan.

The characters' lives have evolved, 12 years from where we left them in the TV series.

Original series creators and writers return for this Audible revival of the cult favorite.

Green Wing is back after twenty years! As a six-episode Audible series with virtually all of the original cast reprising their wacky, dysfunctional, if not outright psychotic characters in the hit Channel 4 sitcom that premiered in 2004 as the ultimate spoof of earnest hospital dramas like ER and Casualty (which was around before ER came along and is still running on the BBC now). The cast was a virtual British who's who of future and current British comedy and acting talent, including Stephen Mangan and Julian Rhind-Tutt as horny douchebro docs, Tamsin Greig, the legendary Mark Heap, Pippa Haywood (in perhaps the most unhinged performance and best role of her entire career) Olivia Colman (who's in literally everything this century) and, the biggest revelation of all, Michelle Gomez, who established her unpredictable crazy cakes style of acting that put her on the map and led to her eventually becoming Missy on Doctor Who.

"They're back! The all-star cast, multi-award-winning cult hit comedy returns, with more surreal goings-on in the lives and loves of the doctors and staff at East Hampton Hospital (warning: contains very little medical content).

Green Wing: Resuscitated picks up 12 years after the events of Green Wing, and it's all changed at East Hampton Hospital… Guy Secretan (Stephen Mangan) has become a media personality, adding TV appearances and podcasts to his work as an anesthetist; 'Mac' MacCartney (Julian Rhind-Tutt) has returned from several near-death experiences to pick up as a surgeon, and Caroline Todd (Tamsin Greig) has been making waves in America as a medical pioneer.

There have been promotions for both Harriet Schulenberg (Olivia Colman), who is now East Hampton's Head of HR, and Boyce (Oliver Chris), who has been made head of radiology. This doesn't mean that Alan Statham (Mark Heap) has left the hospital – while his killing spree with Joanna Clore (Pippa Haywood) led to her being imprisoned, his lawyers got him off with a spell in psychiatric care, and he has returned to work under Boyce. Not everyone has changed circumstances, though – Sue White (Michelle Gomez) remains as East Hampton's staff liaison officer, and Martin Dear (Karl Theobald) is still not a doctor, despite having been training for the exams since we last saw him…"

Green Wing was created by Victoria Pile, who oversaw the new Audible series with a team of the series' original writers, including Robert Harley, James Henry, Oriane Messina, and Fay Rusling.

The series ran for two series and a Christmas special before it was axed by Channel 4 in 2006, but it has kept a cult following for its combination of "Naked Gun" and surreal Monty Python-level lunacy. To American readers and Doctor Who fans, the secret origin of Gomez' Missy is all here. Hell, you could think of Green Wing as a Missy story as she waited for The Eleventh Doctor to show up in his own show! Green Wing: Resuscitated is now available on Audible. The original TV series is streaming in the US on FreeVee.

