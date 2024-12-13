Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: new year's eve, Night Court, Seth Meyers, st. denis medical

Night Court, St. Denis Medical, Seth Meyers & More Set for NBC's NYE

NBC's New Year's Eve lineup includes encore airings of Night Court and St. Denis Medical, lots of day-drinking with Seth Meyers, and more.

On Friday, NBC rolled out its programming lineup for New Year's Eve – and if there's an overall theme, it's drinking, laughing, and having good laughs with some familiar faces while looking back at the best of what 2024 had to offer pop culture-wise. To that end, we have encore airings of St. Denis Medical and Night Court episodes, a toast to 2024, a look back at who was "hot" this past year, and a whole lot of day-drinking with late-night host Seth Meyers. Here's a look…

8 pm – 8:30 pm – ST. DENIS MEDICAL: "Weird Stuff You Can't Explain": When Ron (David Alan Grier) hexes the day to prove superstitions aren't real, things at the hospital start getting weird. Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Matt (Mekki Leeper) discover an employee's secret.

8:30 pm – 9 pm – NIGHT COURT: The Judge's Boyfriend's Dad": Suspecting Dan (John Larroquette) might be her boyfriend's father, Abby (Melissa Rauch) does some investigating. A blast from Dan's past resurfaces as the court's new prosecutor.

9 pm – 11 pm – A TOAST TO 2024!: TODAY'S Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager ring in the new year as they host a primetime, star-studded special featuring the year's buzziest and brightest moments.

11:30 pm – 12:35 am – THE DAY DRINKING WITH SETH MEYERS NEW YEAR'S SPECIAL: Seth Meyers rings in the New Year by looking back on his many Day Drinking segments. While we encourage you to drink responsibly, we will show you many instances where Seth did NOT because he was hanging with Rihanna, Post Malone, Will Forte, Kelly Clarkson, Kristen Stewart, Kevin Hart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lizzo, and Dua Lipa.

12:35 am – 1:35 am – E! NEWS PRESENTS NBC'S HOT 10 OF 2024 : The end-of-year special hosted by E! News' Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight will highlight the biggest and most unforgettable moments of the year from the Olympics to award show trendsetters and the buzziest celebrity couples in addition to blockbuster films, television, music, sports, entertainment and more along with what to expect in 2025. Special appearances by Jimmy Fallon, Dolly Parton, Andy Cohen, and more who will recount their favorite viral moments.

