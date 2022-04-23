Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Shows Off Her "Great" Social Media Game

It's been a few weeks since we last checked in on how things were going with filming on The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch and original series star John Larroquette's sequel series to the popular NBC sitcom Night Court and it seems like things have been rolling along nicely. With a pilot written and executive produced by Dan Rubin (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and based on Reinhold Weege's original series, Night Court will introduce viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). Joining Larroquette and Rauch on the series are India de Beaufort (Firefly Lane), Lacretta (Gotham), and Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist). Now we have Rauch (with what we hope will be many more) and Lacretta each taking a moment to let the outside world know that everything is coming together.

First up, Rauch wants everyone to know how "great" her social media game is as she checks in via Instagram (her first since announcing the start of work about a month ago). If we can offer a suggestion? From a purely selfish standpoint, we would like as many behind-the-scenes images and videos as possible. But honestly? Every little bit helps. Following that, Lacretta checked in with a selfie from Thursday's pre-shoots- both of which, you can check out for yourselves below:

De Beaufort is set for the role of Olivia, the court's assistant district attorney- Type A, superficial and tightly wound. Olivia sees the night court as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. She's above this place and all the people in it, but it's a good way to get some courtroom experience under her belt. It's all part of her plan to land a job at one of the big firms. Thirty will be here before she knows it and if she's not wildly successful by then…well it's best not to think about it. Lacretta's Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous is big-hearted, intense, and not big on boundaries. Taking her job seriously, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment. As the court's clerk, it's Neil's (Talwalkar) job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio Warner Bros.