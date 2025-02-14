Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Nights, titmouse

Nights: Titmouse Adapting Kennedy & Formisano's Image Comics Series

Titmouse is in development on an animated series adaptation of writer Wyatt Kennedy's and artist Luigi Formisano's Image Comics title Nights.

It looks like we've got another very promising animated adaptation to keep on our radar. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting exclusively that Titmouse (Big Mouth, The Legend of Vox Machina, The Venture Bros.) is in development on an animated series adaptation of writer Wyatt Kennedy's and artist Luigi Formisano's Image Comics title Nights. Titmouse is looking to give the adaptation an animation style that's in line with the comic book series late '90s/early 2000s vibes and will include a mix of anime and indie inspirations – with Kennedy and Formisano set to be involved.

"From our earliest conversations, Alexei [Bochenek, Titmouse creative director] and his team immediately understood the soul of our strange little story, and their passionate collaborative spirit leaves me confident that we're crafting something that fans of the book and newcomers alike will love," shared Kennedy. Formisano added, "It's a huge honor to work with a team who loves this story as much as Wyatt and I do, and I can't wait for fans to see what we create together."

With the first issue published by Image Comics in October 2023, here's a look at the official overview: "Supernatural creatures exist among the common folk, and America is comprised of just 31 states. It's 2003, and Vince Okonma has lost his parents and moved in with his secret mercenary cousin and his video game-making roommate when he befriends 'the greatest vampire who's ever lived.' And that's just the first 20 pages. Welcome to Florida. A new vision of urban gothic adventure starts here! Youth is wasted on the young…"

"Reading it reminds me of when I used to stay up late watching 'FLCL' at midnight on Toonami, having my mind blown not just by how dynamic it was, but by how seen it made me feel, a mirror to my whole self, good and bad, dreams and fears. If you know, you know," said Titmouse creative director Alexei Bochenek about the comic book series. "I want to bring that feeling back to the animation fans like me who have been chasing it ever since and introduce a whole new audience to the experience of discovering themselves through a new show that they feel seen by and become huge champions of, too. That's what 'Nights' is."

