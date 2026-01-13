Posted in: CBS, streaming, TV | Tagged: golden globes, howard stern, nikki glaser

Nikki Glaser, Howard Stern Discuss Unused Golden Globes Jokes & More

Stopping by SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser shared some of the jokes that didn't make the cut and more.

If you needed a reason for comedian and actress Nikki Glaser being invited back to host the 83rd Annual Golden Globes this past weekend, look no further than her monologue (which you can check out above, with our recap waiting for you below). Just as she did last year, Glaser checked in with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show host Howard Stern on Tuesday to reveal and discuss some of the jokes that didn't make the cut. Regarding how she approached the opening overall, Glaser said she looked to steer clear of jokes hitting at ICE or Donald Trump, noting that "it's not funny" considering the current U.S. political climate.

"I was going to come in at some point and say, 'I'm hearing from the bar that we're out of ice. And you know, we don't really need ice. And actually, I hate ice,'" Glaser said. "It just felt like, oh, even that's just being too trivial. … It's hard to strike the right tone." The country is currently at odds over the shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, with the Trump Administration claiming Ross acted in self-defense. However, numerous videos raise questions about several of their claims.

Regarding Trump changing the name of the Kennedy Center to the Trump Kennedy Center, Glaser had planned to make a joke about the venue that the Golden Globes were being held in had been renamed, "Trump Beverly Hilton," but opted against it. "You just don't say that guy's name right now," Glaser explained. "I just want to give it space." Here's a look at some other jokes that didn't end up hitting our screens:

"Chase Infiniti is nominated for best actress tonight, and Chase Infiniti is her real name. And this is true: If you apply now, you can earn 5% cash back on all travel bookings through her through the end of the year. So get on that."

"Chase Infiniti Payne is actually her real name. Chase Infiniti Payne, which is also how Sean Penn gets an erection."

"Some people have stage names like 'Hacks' star Jean Smart, whose real name is Corderoy Dumbass."

"Brad Pitt is nominated for his role in 'F1' tonight. See, that's what I love about Hollywood. When a man turns 60, he gets to play a racecar driver. Meanwhile, after 35, every role for a woman is a tired mom who hates her life. And Brad, you were so good, I was almost convinced that you've driven yourself somewhere in the last 30 years. But Brad did a lot of his own driving in the movie. And Brad, I don't want to embarrass you, but your blinker was on the whole time there."

2026 Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser's Monologue Scores Big, Hits Hard

Glaser took to the main stage of CBS and the Golden Globes' 83rd Annual Golden Globes for her second year in a row, returning after one damn impressive first go-around. So, how did she do this year? Based on her opening monologue, we would suggest that CBS and the Golden Globes lock down Glaser to a multi-year deal because she scored big time in what was a winning opening that had something for everyone, while not shying away from twisting the knife on some significant current hot-button issues. For example, Glaser gave an editing award to CBS News after hitting an Epstein Files joke. "So many A-listers — and by A-listers, I mean people who are on 'A list' that has been heavily redacted. The Golden Globe for best editing goes to… the Justice Department! Yes, congratulations. And the award for most editing goes to CBS News. Yes. CBS News: America's newest place to 'See B.S. News.'"

Taking the stage to Taylor Swift's "Style," Glaser wasted little time hitting the ground running – sarcastically noting that tonight's event is taking place when nothing else important is going on in the world. From there, it was a Warner Bros. Discovery joke about the bidding for the multimedia company starting at $5 – and then Glaser was off and running. Keep a watch out for a great Michael B. Jordan joke that might be our favorite in a lineup of great jokes. Sean Penn, Ariana Grande, George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson, Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal, Kevin Hart ("Ariana Grande, I could listen to you sing the phone book. Grab the one Kevin Hart is sitting on"), Steve Martin, Martin Short, and many others.

For example, to DiCaprio: "What a career you have had. Countless iconic performances. You've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes and an Oscar. The most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish that all before your girlfriend turned 30." For the cast of HBO's The White Lotus, Glaser noted that the series was "the first hit show to feature incest since 'The Property Brothers' Season All-of-Them."

