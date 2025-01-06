Posted in: CBS, streaming, TV | Tagged: golden globes, howard stern, nikki glaser

Nikki Glaser Reveals Golden Globes Jokes That Were Cut & Why (VIDEO)

While checking in with Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, Nikki Glaser shared the Golden Globes jokes she cut from her monologue and why.

Okay, this might be our favorite part of the awards season – when we learn what jokes didn't make it into the monologue and why. That's exactly the kind of intel that Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser was kind enough to share with Howard Stern and everyone checking out his SiriusXM radio show earlier today. Having received strong positive reviews on social media during the opener as well as from television critics after the event, the rumblings are growing for Glaser to be signed for next year's ceremony – possibly even an extended deal for several ceremonies. As for why the jokes you're about to see didn't make the cute, the reasons vary from being too mean to not being as strong as the joke that did make the air and more. As you're about to see, there were either more or different jokes for P. Diddy, Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Affleck, and Joker: Folie à Deux – as well as Conclave and the Catholic Church, Luigi Mangione, Alec Baldwin, and more.

P. Diddy: "This is the last time all of you will be in the same room together until the Diddy trial."

"Conclave"/Catholic Church: "I loved 'Conclave.' It's about the choosing of a new pope. It was heartwarming. It will touch you so much that the church will have to move it to another theater. Hot tip: You don't need ID to get into the 'Conclave' afterparty."

Luigi Mangione: "Glen Powell is nominated tonight for 'Hit Man.' Who would have thought you'd only be the second-hottest hit man in America?"

Nicole Kidman: "'The Wild Robot' is nominated tonight — and by that, I mean Nicole Kidman after two white wines."

Timothée Chalamet/"A Complete Unknown": "Timothée Chalamet took lessons in guitar, dialect, movement, and vocals to become Bob Dylan [for 'A Complete Unknown']. While Bob Dylan became Bob Dylan the old-fashioned way: heroin and autism."

Alec Baldwin/"Rust" Shooting Legal Case: "Michael Keaton was so great in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.' And Alec Baldwin sadly did not come back to play a ghost because he was too busy making them."

Ben Affleck: "Here's to Ben Affleck. I can't wait to see which Jennifer you try to ruin next."

Matt Gaetz: "The film 'Anora' is nominated for four awards tonight. It's been called the most unflinching look at sex work since Matt Gaetz's payment history."

"Joker: Folie à Deux": "I saw 'Joker 2' and, you know, it reminded me of when the first Joker came out, and I was in the theaters, and I was afraid someone was going to shoot it up. And then during 'Joker 2,' I was really hoping they would."

Golden Globes: Nikki Glaser, Adam Sandler Take on Timothée Chalamet

Here's a look at just a few of the highlight jokes that did make it into Glaser's monologue on Sunday night (and you can check out the entire monologue above):

Ben Affleck: "Tonight, we celebrate the best of film and hold space for television. 'Wicked,' 'Queer,' 'Nightbitch'… these are not just words Ben Affleck yells after he orgasms; these are some of the incredible movies nominated tonight."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "'The Bear,' 'The Penguin,' 'Baby Reindeer'… these are not just things found in RFK's freezer, these are TV shows nominated tonight."

"Dune 2": "[To Zendaya] You were incredible in 'Dune!' Oh my God! I woke up for all of your scenes!"

P. Diddy: "[Zendaya film] 'Challengers'? That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card!' Following that, Glaser continued, "I'm sorry, I'm upset too. The after-party isn't going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. 'Stanley Tucci freak-off' doesn't have the same ring to it." After we see Stanley Tucci's reaction from the audience, Glaser added, "No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil."

Timothée Chalamet/"A Complete Unknown": Along with the great joke tag-team with Adam Sandler, Glaser also dropped a great joke about Bob Dylan being so impressed with Timothée Chalamet's take on him that he finally realized that he's not a great singer. The actress/comedian even took aim at the actor's current facial hair, noting, "You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip."

"Wicked": "We can't talk about movies tonight without talking about 'Wicked.' I did not know much about 'Wicked' going into this year because I had friends in high school," Glaser said at one point. Following up, Glaser would add, "Everyone loved 'Wicked. I loved 'Wicked,' my boyfriend loved 'Wicked,' my boyfriend's boyfriend really loved 'Wicked.'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!