Nine Perfect Strangers: Kelley/Kidman Series Hits Hulu This August

During last month's broadcast of the Academy Awards, viewers were treated to their first teaser look at Hulu's upcoming highly-anticipated limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. Now a little less than a month later, they're learning when they can check out the series for themselves. Co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss, and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers will hit the streamer on August 18. Based on author Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies) recent novel, the series stems from Kelley, Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, star Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content.

Now here's a new look at Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers via a date announcement video, with the series set to hit the streaming service on August 18:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nine Perfect Strangers Date Announcement | Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv3fA0D2cAk)

Here's a look back at the previously-released teaser- and while we haven't read the novel, but the vibe of this teaser comes across as high drama crossed with some very shady, sinister stuff (at least we're hoping so):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nine Perfect Strangers Promo | A Hulu Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4nwFSSTUZc)

Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

The streaming limited series boasts an impressive cast that includes Kidman as Masha, Melissa McCarthy as Francis, Luke Evans as Lars, Melvin Gregg as Ben, Samara Weaving as Jessica, Michael Shannon as Napoleon, Asher Keddie as Heather, Grace Van Patten as Zoe Marconi, Manny Jacinto as Yao, Tiffany Boone as Delilah, Regina Hall as Carmel, and Bobby Cannavale as Tony. Hal Cumpston recurs as Zach Marconi, with Zoe Terakes as Glory. Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Moriarty, Kelley, Butterworth, and McCarthy.