Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, Episode 4, ninja kamui, preview

Ninja Kamui Episode 4 Preview: Higan, Mari & Zai's Deadly Initiation

It's initiation time for Higan, Mari & Zai in this sneak preview for the fourth episode of Adult Swim & Director Sunghoo Park's Ninja Kamui.

By the time the smoke cleared on last weekend's episode of Adult Swim & Director Sunghoo Park's (God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen) Ninja Kamui, Higan, Emma & Mike barely survive one serious case of "road rage," leading to Higan having to reduce the world's ninja population by quite a few. But even as all of that was going down, someone was watching from afar – with Higan getting a mysterious call from an unknown number. That brings us to this weekend's fourth chapter, with Higan receiving some sage advice from a mysterious benefactor – you'll need help if you want to get into AUZA City. Meanwhile, Mike and Emma remain committed to their investigation – even as the danger to them and those around them grows. In the preview clip above, we learn some interesting backstory intel as Higan, Mari & Zai find their training taken to a whole new level.

And for those who've been asking for them, Adult Swim also released the opening and ending themes to the animated series – check out both of those below (followed by a look at some previously released intel on Ninja Kamui):

Here's a look back at the official trailer in Japanese with English subs – with the next episode of Adult Swim's Ninja Kamui slashing through our screens this Saturday at midnight (and a Japanese dub re-air at 3 am):

An explosive story of revenge, "Ninja Kamui" follows a former ninja clan member who is haunted by the brutal murders of his family. Meanwhile, an FBI agent and his rookie partner also work to investigate the murders and uncover a vast global conspiracy.

Adult Swim has been a major player in adult animation and the top destination for young adults for over fifteen years, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning original and acquired series such as Rick and Morty, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, The Eric Andre Show, Smiling Friends, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and My Adventures with Superman. Fan favorite anime block, "Toonami," airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series, including the one we're previewing above, as well as Uzumaki, Lazarus, FLCL, and more. In addition, Adult Swim has expanded its reach – now running nightly on Cartoon Network beginning at 5 p.m. (with the "Crooked Past" mini programming block) and running until 6 a.m. (ET/PT) – with programming also available to stream on Max.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!