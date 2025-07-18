Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: NOLA King

NOLA King: Samuel L. Jackson Set to Lead, EP "Tulsa King" Spinoff

Samuel L. Jackson is officially set for NOLA King, a spinoff of Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King.

Article Summary Samuel L. Jackson stars in and executive produces NOLA King, a Tulsa King spinoff on Paramount+.

Jackson's character Russell Lee Washington Jr. debuts in Tulsa King's Season 3 before leading NOLA King.

NOLA King follows a former mob associate returning to New Orleans to reclaim power and reconnect with family.

Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, and Jackson executive produce this crime drama franchise expansion.

After rumblings over the past few weeks that a series spinning off from Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King was close to getting the green light, the streaming service made it official. Samuel L. Jackson will both star in and executive-produce NOLA King, with Jackson's character, Russell Lee Washington Jr., being introduced during the third season of Tulsa King when it premieres in September. "Chris McCarthy came to me with a game-changing idea: to elevate my show beyond a mob boss series, creating a dynamic, family-driven franchise," said Stallone. "I was immediately on board. Sam Jackson is the only choice to anchor this new adventure in NOLA, and David Glasser and 101 are the perfect partner to bring it to life."

The spinoff series follows Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Jackson) who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) during a ten-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York's Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all. Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned forty years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends – and to take control of the city he left behind. In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York and makes himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes – both criminal and cop.

"Samuel L. Jackson brings unparalleled presence and global appeal, making him the perfect choice to maximize the momentum of one of our biggest hits and transform it into a hit franchise," shared Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment. "Building on the breakout success of Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King,' audiences will now experience the full force of Jackson's dynamic, layered performance, supercharging one of Paramount+'s flagship series." David C. Glasser, CEO 101 Studios, added, "Partnering with Paramount has been such a rich experience. "Taylor had the brilliant idea to drop Sylvester Stallone in the middle of Tulsa and it has been everything we have wanted and more. The success of this show has now led us to another icon. I cannot wait to see what Sam brings to this world."

Oscar nominees Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, and Samuel L. Jackson executive produce Paramount+'s NOLA King. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox also executive produce. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!