Norm Macdonald Gets Last Laugh on Netflix with Final Stand-Up Special

During his Fly on the Wall podcast with Dana Carvey, David Spade revealed that the late comedian & actor Norm Macdonald had reportedly recorded the trial run of a final stand-up special and that he had an opportunity to screen it during a memorial for Macdonald over the weekend at Hollywood's Fonda Theatre that coincided with the "Netflix Is A Joke" festival. At the time, the news wasn't confirmed but now the streaming service has confirmed that Macdonald's "last laugh" will hit Netflix screens on May 30th. In the summer of 2020, venues were shut down due to the pandemic, but Macdonald wanted to record the comedy special that he had worked so hard to prepare. So performed what would become Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special alone in his living room. And if that's not already impressive enough, the influential comedian was able to pull it off in one take.

"Norm worked so hard on a new hour of material and wanted it to be seen. While this version of 'Nothing Special' was not originally meant to be the final product, COVID restrictions prevented him from filming in front of an audience. We want to make sure his fans see this very funny hour. He left this gift for all of us," said Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's long-time producing partner and executive producer of Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special. Following the special, Adam Sandler, Conan O'Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade, and Molly Shannon take part in a featurette focusing on their friend Macdonald and what he meant to them.

During the 47th season opener of NBC's Saturday Night Live (hosted by Loki star Owen Wilson & with musical guest Kacey Musgraves), the long-running sketch comedy/music series paid its respects to late actor, comedian & SNL alum Norm Macdonald via "Weekend Update." First, Pete Davidson wore a shirt with Macdonald's face and name on it during his segment on the Met Gala opening. After that, co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost turned over the end of "WU" to just a sample of the humor that set Macdonald apart from anchors who came before and after him. From former President Bill Clinton being against gay marriages to a proposed airport three miles west of San Diego that would be literally in the Pacific Ocean, no topic was safe from Macdonald's humor. And of course, O.J. Simpson ("In a brilliant move during closing arguments, Simpson attorney Johnnie Cochran put on the knit cap prosecutors say O.J. wore during the night of the murders. Although O.J. may have hurt his case when he suddenly blurted out, 'Hey, hey. Easy with that! That's my lucky stabbing hat!'"). Here's a look at the "Weekend Update" clips from the season-opener of NBC's Saturday Night Live: