Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, Showtime, TV | Tagged: edie falco, Nurse Jackie, prime video, showtime

Nurse Jackie Sequel Series Set at Prime Video: Edie Falco Returning

Report: Edie Falco will star in/executive-produce a Nurse Jackie sequel series - with the project being developed for Amazon's Prime Video.

It was back in May 2023 when we first learned that Showtime was looking to revisit the worlds of Edie Falco-fronted Nurse Jackie and Mary-Louise Parker-fronted Weeds. Nearly a year later, we're getting a major update on one of those series – courtesy of Variety. Reports are that Falco is set to return for a sequel series – but the series is now being developed for Amazon's Prime Video. Here's a look at the official overview/logline for the series: "10 years after we left Jackie Peyton (Falco) clinging to life in the series finale, we find her back on her feet in spite of having lost her nursing license. The continuation of her story will find her facing new dilemmas in trying to be good in a world where being bad is often not only easier but a lot more fun." Original series writers/producers Liz Flahive (GLOW, Homeland) and Abe Sylvia (Palm Royale, George & Tammy) will serve as writers and executive producers – with Sylvia also attached to direct. Falco is set to executive produce alongside Bob Greenblatt, with original series producer Lionsgate Television also producing the sequel series.

As we stated at the time when the possibility of a series return was first confirmed, a sequel series would definitely answer a very essential question about the series finale (we're going to avoid spoilers – but the official logline above pretty much explains what went down after the final credits rolled on the original series finale) – unless the series is looking to become a "hospital horror dramedy series." Running for seven seasons (2009-2015), the series was created and executive-produced by Liz Brixius, Linda Wallem, and Evan Dunksy (with Caryn Mandabach and John Melfi executive producing). In addition to Falco, the series starred Eve Best, Merritt Wever, Haaz Sleiman, Paul Schulze, Peter Facinelli, Dominic Fumusa, Bobby Cannavale, and more over the course of its run.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!