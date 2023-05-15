Showtime Eyeing More Weeds, Nurse Jackie; Parker & Falco Attached? Showtime is reportedly eyeing sequel series for the Edie Falco-fronted Nurse Jackie and the Mary-Louise Parker-fronted Weeds.

Did you really think that Paramount Global would stop with The L Word, Billions & Dexter when it comes to IPs that they could turn into franchises with sequels, prequels & spinoffs? We're glad that you didn't because Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that you can add the Edie Falco-fronted Nurse Jackie and Mary-Louise Parker-fronted Weeds to that list. With both stemming from Lionsgate Television and in the early stages of development (including deals being finalized), both Falco and Parker are attached to star in & executive produce their respective series revivals. With Nurse Jackie, reports are that the return series would be written by original series writers & executive producers Abe Sylvia and Liz Flahive. As for Weeds, Christian Torpe (Rita) is reportedly set to write & executive produce, with the new series reportedly finding Parker's Nancy now in Copenhagen.

Now, we know what you're thinking. What happened to the STARZ version that was announced by Lionsgate TV back in 2019? Writer Victoria Morrow's take was set ten years after the original and would've followed Nancy and the rest of the Botwin crew dealing with an age of legalized marijuana. Along with Parker, the Jenji Kohan-created series also starred Hunter Parrish, Alexander Gould, Justin Kirk, Kevin Nealon, Elizabeth Perkins, Andy Milder, Allie Grant, Tonye Patano, and Romany Malco. As for the Falco-starring hospital dramedy series, a series return would definitely seem to answer a very essential question about the series finale (but we're going to avoid spoilers) – unless the series is looking to become a "hospital horror dramedy series." Running for seven seasons (2009-2015), the series was created and executive produced by Liz Brixius, Linda Wallem, and Evan Dunksy (with Caryn Mandabach and John Melfi executive producing). In addition to Falco, the series starred Eve Best, Merritt Wever, Haaz Sleiman, Paul Schulze, Peter Facinelli, Dominic Fumusa, Bobby Cannavale, and more over the course of its run.